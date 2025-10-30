Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will play the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked pass defense (178.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Franklin worth considering for his upcoming game against the Texans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Troy Franklin Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.11

38.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Franklin is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (97th overall), posting 63.1 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has produced 30.9 fantasy points (10.3 per game), as he's reeled in 12 passes on 22 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Franklin has compiled 41.9 total fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 19 balls (on 35 targets) for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy season so far was last week against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 20.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he mustered only 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Houston has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Houston this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Troy Franklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.