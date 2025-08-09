Treylon Burks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
Treylon Burks Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Burks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|3.5
|510
|168
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.1
|178
|72
Treylon Burks 2024 Game-by-Game
Burks accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 13 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|0.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
Treylon Burks vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Here's a glance at how Burks' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Treylon Burks
|8
|4
|34
|0
|0
|Calvin Ridley
|120
|64
|1017
|4
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|74
|49
|600
|2
|9
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|70
|52
|479
|2
|5
