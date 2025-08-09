Treylon Burks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Treylon Burks Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Burks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 3.5 510 168 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 61.1 178 72

Treylon Burks 2024 Game-by-Game

Burks accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 13 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 6 Colts 1.0 1 1 10 0

Treylon Burks vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Here's a glance at how Burks' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Treylon Burks 8 4 34 0 0 Calvin Ridley 120 64 1017 4 7 Tyler Lockett 74 49 600 2 9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 70 52 479 2 5

