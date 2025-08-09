FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Treylon Burks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Treylon Burks Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Burks' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points3.5510168
2025 Projected Fantasy Points61.117872

Treylon Burks 2024 Game-by-Game

Burks accumulated 1.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 13 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears0.32120
Week 2Jets0.01000
Week 3Packers0.93190
Week 4@Dolphins1.311130
Week 6Colts1.011100

Treylon Burks vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Here's a glance at how Burks' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Treylon Burks843400
Calvin Ridley12064101747
Tyler Lockett744960029
Chigoziem Okonkwo705247925

Want more data and analysis on Treylon Burks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

