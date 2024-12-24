Trey McBride Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride will take on the 19th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (220 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday.

For more details on McBride, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Rams.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McBride vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.34

67.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 102.0 fantasy points in 2024 (7.3 per game), McBride is the sixth-ranked player at the TE position and 126th among all players.

In his last three games, McBride has totaled 177 yards and zero scores on 19 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) during that stretch.

McBride has tallied 406 receiving yards and zero scores on 43 catches (55 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.6 points (8.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught 12 balls on 15 targets for 133 yards, good for 13.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.0 points) last week against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in three balls for 20 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Rams have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.