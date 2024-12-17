Trey McBride Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Tight end Trey McBride has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (213.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With McBride's next game versus the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McBride vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.60

66.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fourth with 7.7 fantasy points per game (100.0 total points). He is 117th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, McBride has posted 25.3 fantasy points (8.4 per game), as he's caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 253 yards and zero touchdowns.

McBride has been targeted 56 times, with 44 receptions for 457 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 45.7 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, when he tallied 13.3 fantasy points with 12 receptions (on 15 targets) for 133 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to seven players this year.

Carolina has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.