Trey McBride Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will play the New England Patriots and their 14th-ranked passing defense (215.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth considering for his next matchup against the Patriots? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

McBride vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.84

63.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 121st overall, as he has tallied 91.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has produced 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game), as he's hauled in 31 passes on 41 targets for 299 yards and zero touchdowns.

McBride has compiled 46.7 total fantasy points (9.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 38 balls (on 50 targets) for 405 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of McBride's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, as he tallied 13.3 fantasy points by grabbing 12 passes (on 15 targets) for 133 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride let down his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New England this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

