Trey McBride Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their 28th-ranked pass defense (242.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McBride vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.09

61.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 74.7 fantasy points in 2024 (7.5 per game), McBride is the sixth-ranked player at the TE position and 133rd among all players.

In his last three games, McBride has put up 30.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 19 catches for 239 yards and zero TDs.

McBride has hauled in 33 balls (on 42 targets) for 414 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 47.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McBride's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks last week, as he put up 13.3 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught 12 passes on 15 targets for 133 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride's matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.5 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 25 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed seven players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

