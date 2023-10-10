Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will match up with the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Lawrence's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Lawrence this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lawrence vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.00

18.00 Projected Passing Yards: 253.25

253.25 Projected Passing TDs: 1.50

1.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.26

21.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 73.5 fantasy points this season (14.7 per game), Lawrence is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 26th among all players.

During his last three games, Lawrence has compiled 801 passing yards (75-of-107) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 46.6 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 18 carries.

The highlight of Lawrence's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he completed 75.0% of his passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on his way to 17.7 fantasy points. He also had 21 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence let down his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, when he managed only 9.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-41 (53.7%), 216 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 26 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Colts have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.