Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will take on the team with last season's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Chicago Bears (218.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 3 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Kelce's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kelce vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.12

13.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.57

82.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.82

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce 2022 Fantasy Performance

Kelce picked up 206.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game), tops at his position and 31st overall in the NFL.

Kelce picked up 8.6 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 26 yards receiving, on four catches (nine targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game last season, Kelce picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 115 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 5 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce put up 26.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: seven receptions, 25 yards and four touchdowns.

Kelce accumulated 3.6 fantasy points -- four catches, 56 yards, on six targets -- in Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his poorest game of the season.

Kelce recorded 3.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 38 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago surrendered over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

Last year, the Bears allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Chicago last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Bears allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Chicago gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Bears gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Chicago last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Bears allowed five players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 24 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Five players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Bears last year.

