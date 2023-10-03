Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), RB Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league (118.5 yards allowed per game).

With Etienne's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Etienne vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.43

12.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.79

75.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.26

16.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne has compiled 41.6 fantasy points in 2023 (10.4 per game), which ranks him 17th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 58 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Etienne has generated 25.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game) as he's scampered for 183 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 51 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 69 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

The peak of Etienne's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, when he posted 16.4 fantasy points (18 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (4.2 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 40 yards on 12 carries with two catches for two yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by three players this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Bills this year.

