Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the league (121.2 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Etienne, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Raiders.

Etienne vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.00

49.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.67

15.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 74.0 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Etienne is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 168th overall.

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 21.3 total fantasy points (7.1 per game), running the ball 31 times for 131 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 82 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets).

Etienne has put up 28.9 fantasy points (5.8 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 202 yards with zero touchdowns on 54 carries. He has also contributed 87 yards on 15 catches (16 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Etienne's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he went off for 52 rushing yards and one TD on 13 carries (for 11.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on four targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne's matchup versus the Chicago Bears in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just -0.1 fantasy points. He rushed for -1 yards on three carries on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.