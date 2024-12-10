Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the New York Jets and their 16th-ranked rushing defense (119.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Etienne vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.22

40.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.79

14.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 178th overall, as he has posted 65.5 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

In his last three games, Etienne has put up 16.1 fantasy points (5.4 per game), rushing for 93 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 29 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 68 yards on 10 grabs (10 targets) as a receiver.

Etienne has posted 23.4 fantasy points (4.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 161 yards with zero touchdowns on 43 carries. He has also contributed 73 yards on 13 catches (14 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Etienne's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he caught three balls on four targets for six yards, good for 11.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne disappointed his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, when he managed only -0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, -1 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

