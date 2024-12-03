Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans and their 16th-ranked rushing defense (120.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Etienne a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Etienne vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.31

55.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.88

14.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 58.5 fantasy points this season (5.9 per game), Etienne is the 42nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 187th among all players.

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 13.4 total fantasy points (4.5 per game), running the ball 36 times for 117 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 17 yards on seven receptions (seven targets).

Etienne has generated 16.3 fantasy points (3.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 140 yards with zero touchdowns on 42 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 23 yards on nine grabs (11 targets).

The peak of Etienne's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Cleveland Browns, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 11.8 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts (4.0 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, when he managed only -0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, -1 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Titans have given up a TD reception by 19 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Titans have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.