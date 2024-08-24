Travis Etienne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne was third among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 224.4. Going into 2024, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|224.4
|24
|3
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|213.2
|42
|9
Travis Etienne 2023 Game-by-Game
Etienne picked up 32.4 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Colts
|16.4
|18
|77
|1
|5
|5
|0
|104
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|4.2
|12
|40
|0
|3
|2
|0
|42
|Week 3
|Texans
|13.8
|19
|88
|0
|5
|4
|0
|138
|Week 4
|Falcons
|7.2
|20
|55
|0
|3
|3
|0
|72
|Week 5
|@Bills
|32.4
|26
|136
|2
|5
|4
|0
|184
|Week 6
|Colts
|20.3
|18
|55
|2
|3
|3
|0
|83
|Week 7
|@Saints
|19.7
|14
|53
|2
|5
|3
|0
|77
Travis Etienne vs. Other Jaguars Rushers
The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Etienne's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Travis Etienne
|267
|1,008
|11
|37
|3.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|70
|339
|4
|14
|4.8
|Tank Bigsby
|50
|132
|2
|9
|2.6
|D'Ernest Johnson
|41
|108
|0
|5
|2.6
