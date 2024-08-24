menu item
NFL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Travis Etienne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne was third among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 224.4. Going into 2024, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points224.4243
2024 Projected Fantasy Points213.2429

Travis Etienne 2023 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 32.4 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Colts16.418771550104
Week 2Chiefs4.21240032042
Week 3Texans13.819880540138
Week 4Falcons7.22055033072
Week 5@Bills32.4261362540184
Week 6Colts20.31855233083
Week 7@Saints19.71453253077
Travis Etienne vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Etienne's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Travis Etienne2671,00811373.8
Trevor Lawrence703394144.8
Tank Bigsby50132292.6
D'Ernest Johnson41108052.6

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

