Travis Etienne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne was third among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 224.4. Going into 2024, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 224.4 24 3 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 213.2 42 9

Travis Etienne 2023 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 32.4 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Colts 16.4 18 77 1 5 5 0 104 Week 2 Chiefs 4.2 12 40 0 3 2 0 42 Week 3 Texans 13.8 19 88 0 5 4 0 138 Week 4 Falcons 7.2 20 55 0 3 3 0 72 Week 5 @Bills 32.4 26 136 2 5 4 0 184 Week 6 Colts 20.3 18 55 2 3 3 0 83 Week 7 @Saints 19.7 14 53 2 5 3 0 77 View Full Table

Travis Etienne vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Etienne's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Travis Etienne 267 1,008 11 37 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 70 339 4 14 4.8 Tank Bigsby 50 132 2 9 2.6 D'Ernest Johnson 41 108 0 5 2.6

