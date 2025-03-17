Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and MNMT

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-39) take the court against the Washington Wizards (15-51) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5.5 230.5 -210 +176

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (60%)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a 38-29-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 66 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 66 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 34 of 66 opportunities (51.5%).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 35 opportunities on the road.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (51.5%) than games on the road (45.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.455, 15-18-0 record) than on the road (.424, 14-18-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (16 of 33, 48.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Deni Avdija averages 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Toumani Camara is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.9 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.9 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He is also draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (fifth in NBA).

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9.3 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards get 8.7 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

