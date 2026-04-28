Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Spurs -12.5

Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

Over 216.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Spurs vs Blazers Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Spurs -12.5

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Apr 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spurs have major talent advantage

Blazers lack scoring depth

Spurs dominate inside + defensively

Leg 2: Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over Apr 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Averaging ~24+ PPG

Could see massive usage in closeout playoff setting

Portland Trail Blazers struggle vs elite bigs

Leg 3: Over 216.5

Total Points Over Apr 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs usually willing to push the pace, especially at home

Blowout games -- which this could turn into -- often lead to: Fast scoring Garbage-time points



SGP Strategy and Correlation

Spurs dominate on both ends

Wemby is aggressive and leads the offense

Game turns into high-scoring blowout

SGP Odds at Publication: +434

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

