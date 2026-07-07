MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Kerry Carpenter 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-130)

Tatsuya Imai Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Kyle Tucker 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-140)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

A's vs. Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Kerry Carpenter -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

J.T. Ginn isn't a bad pitcher, but he's struggling this season. That puts me on this Kerry Carpenter prop.

Ginn owns a 4.49 SIERA and 20.9% strikeout rate -- a pair of career-worst numbers. He's been lights out against righty bats but not as good versus left-handed hitters, permitting a .334 wOBA in the split. He's given up at least three runs in three of his past five outings, recording a 4.46 expected ERA in that time.

Carpenter rakes in this split, putting up a .347 wOBA and 50.8% fly-ball rate against RHPs. He was red-hot in June, producing a .374 wOBA last month, and once Ginn is out of the game, the Detroit Tigers will see an Athletics bullpen that has the seventh-worst xFIP over the past 14 days (4.77).

Likely to be slotted third in the lineup, Carpenter is in a good spot for run and RBI opportunities, and I'm backing him to tally at least two H/R/RBI.

Astros vs. Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

Tatsuya Imai - Strikeouts Tatsuya Imai Over Jul 7 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tatsuya Imai has proven to be incredibly volatile on a start-to-start basis. That makes him tricky to trust. However, I think the market is underrating him a bit today against the Washington Nationals.

Let's get the negatives out of the way -- Imai has failed to get through the second inning in two of his last four outings and the Nats are fifth in wOBA this season. In short, this could go poorly.

But when Imai is on, he's really ON. Sandwiched between his two recent blowup outings are starts of 10 and 11 punchouts. He's fanned at least eight in three of his past five starts -- pitching to a 15.6% swinging-strike rate and 36.0% strikeout rate in that stretch.

While Washington is potent offensively, they also carry the seventh-highest K rate (24.5%), so they can be a little feast or famine. That makes Imai appealing in the alternate markets, too, as I don't mind him to record six-plus Ks (+150).

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Kyle Tucker -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

I love this spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers. I wrote up Max Muncy in today's home run picks article, and Kyle Tucker to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop of the day.

A lot of my reason for liking LA today is their matchup with Michael Lorenzen. The veteran RHP has struggled to a 4.72 SIERA and 16.2% K rate this season. He's getting tattooed by lefty bats to the tune of a .448 wOBA, 47.8% hard-hit rate and 1.94 HRs per nine.

Enter Tucker.

One of the Dodgers' big offseason additions, Tucker is having arguably the worst year of his career. However, we know he's supremely talented, and he might be breaking out as he's generated a .468 wOBA over his past 19 plate appearances. He's posted a 41.8% fly-ball rate against right-handed pitchers and can take advantage of this matchup with Lorenzen.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.