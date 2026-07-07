Argentina vs. Egypt World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (July 7)

Argentina vs Egypt Picks in Summary

Argentina First Half Moneyline (-125)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Argentina taking on Portugal at noon ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction World Cup Today

Argentina were pushed to the limit by Cape Verde last time out in an instant classic. That scare should ensure that Argentina are fully locked in from the kickoff today, and I like them to win the first half in a match where Argentina are huge -750 favorites to advance.

Despite needing extra time to survive Cape Verde, Argentina actually played pretty well in that match, dominating the expected goals (xG) battle 2.38 to 0.50.

Egypt just aren't that good. They've won only once through four World Cup matches in spite of facing a fairly easy schedule. They needed penalties to get past a blah Australia side and should be overwhelmed by this Argentina team.

Don't let the final scoreline from Argentina-Cape Verde fool you -- Argentina dominated that match and are still one of the top performing sides in this tourney. I think they'll be out to make a statement against Egypt.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.