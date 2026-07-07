Argentina vs Egypt Best Prop Bet Guide: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Today For World Cup
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Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Best Messi Prop Bets
Now 20 career World Cup goals · Full prop board · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Messi Today
The case has only strengthened since our last look. Messi now holds the all-time World Cup career scoring record outright at 20 goals — a mark he set and has continued extending himself — and he's scored in 8 straight World Cup appearances, a streak spanning multiple tournaments. He's the tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals from just 5 games this cycle, and Egypt's defense has conceded in three of their four matches. With Leandro Paredes now expected to add midfield stability, Argentina should have more control of possession and more time to work the ball into dangerous areas for their talisman.
⚖️ The Case Against
Messi just played a full 120 minutes three days ago at age 39 — genuine fatigue in the opening exchanges is a real, specifically flagged concern in multiple previews. Egypt's entire defensive setup will be built around denying him space, and if Argentina take control comfortably, Scaloni could look to manage his minutes with the quarterfinal in mind. His current pace of scoring, however remarkable, is still an outlier rate that could regress at some point.
📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked
Now 20 career World Cup goals and 8 straight tournaments with a goal — this price has shortened since our last look, and the underlying case has only gotten stronger.
Even accounting for possible fatigue after his 120-minute effort against Cabo Verde, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains about as close to a lock as this board offers.
A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, with Paredes' added midfield control giving Argentina a clearer platform to create early chances for their talisman.
A genuinely attractive number given how heavily involved he's been in Argentina's chance creation all tournament — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where his exact finishing luck varies.
Messi's -145 anytime price remains comfortably the shortest in the match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez are tied for second at +115 and +120 respectively, still more than 260 points behind. Leandro Paredes now appears on the goalscorer board for the first time at +430, confirming his expected inclusion in the starting XI.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -145 (90 min) / -160 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -280 (90 min) / -320 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +210 · to score 2+ goals +370 (90 min) / +340 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +1700 (90 min) / +1600 (incl. ET) · anytime assist +115 · 1+ shots on target -1500 · 2+ shots on target -270 · 3+ shots on target +110 · Messi played the full 120 minutes vs Cabo Verde and scored again, extending his own all-time World Cup record to 20 career goals · Has now scored in 8 consecutive World Cup appearances · The tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals in 5 matches · Argentina -800 to advance · Leandro Paredes now expected to start · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
What's your favorite Messi prop bet for today? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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