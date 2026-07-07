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Argentina vs Egypt Best Prop Bet Guide: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Today For World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Egypt Best Prop Bet Guide: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Today For World Cup
Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED MESSI PROP WATCH · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Argentina vs Egypt · Today, Tuesday July 7 · Kickoff 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Best Messi Prop Bets

Now 20 career World Cup goals · Full prop board · All odds FanDuel

Messi Anytime -145 · To Score or Assist -280 · First Goalscorer +210
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MESSI PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AGAINST CABO VERDE AND SCORED AGAIN — NOW 8 TOURNAMENT GOALS AND 20 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS, HIS OWN ALL-TIME RECORD, EXTENDED FURTHER · HAS NOW SCORED IN 8 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP APPEARANCES · ANYTIME PRICE HAS SHORTENED FROM -140 TO -145 SINCE OUR LAST LOOK · KICKOFF 12PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
Argentina -800 to advance · Leandro Paredes now expected to start
→ QF vs SUI/COL
Update: The Record Just Got Bigger
Messi played the full 120 minutes in the Cabo Verde thriller and found the net again — extending his own all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 career goals and stretching his streak to 8 consecutive World Cup appearances with a goal. His anytime price has shortened accordingly since our last look, from -140 to -145.

📖 The Case For Messi Today

The case has only strengthened since our last look. Messi now holds the all-time World Cup career scoring record outright at 20 goals — a mark he set and has continued extending himself — and he's scored in 8 straight World Cup appearances, a streak spanning multiple tournaments. He's the tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals from just 5 games this cycle, and Egypt's defense has conceded in three of their four matches. With Leandro Paredes now expected to add midfield stability, Argentina should have more control of possession and more time to work the ball into dangerous areas for their talisman.

⚖️ The Case Against

Messi just played a full 120 minutes three days ago at age 39 — genuine fatigue in the opening exchanges is a real, specifically flagged concern in multiple previews. Egypt's entire defensive setup will be built around denying him space, and if Argentina take control comfortably, Scaloni could look to manage his minutes with the quarterfinal in mind. His current pace of scoring, however remarkable, is still an outlier rate that could regress at some point.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Egypt
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
-145
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-160
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
-280
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-320
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+210
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+370
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+340
To Score a Hat-Trick
90 min only
+1700
To Score a Hat-Trick — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+1600
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+115
1+ Shots on Target
Near-certainty given his central role
-1500
2+ Shots on Target
Reflects his consistent shot volume
-270
3+ Shots on Target
A realistic volume-based stretch goal
+110
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By An Extended Record
Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
-145
$14.50→$10 profit

Now 20 career World Cup goals and 8 straight tournaments with a goal — this price has shortened since our last look, and the underlying case has only gotten stronger.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board
Messi — To Score or Assist
-280
$28→$10 profit

Even accounting for possible fatigue after his 120-minute effort against Cabo Verde, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains about as close to a lock as this board offers.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Messi — First Goalscorer
+210
$10→$31

A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, with Paredes' added midfield control giving Argentina a clearer platform to create early chances for their talisman.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play At Even Money
Messi — 3+ Shots on Target
+110
$10→$21

A genuinely attractive number given how heavily involved he's been in Argentina's chance creation all tournament — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where his exact finishing luck varies.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Messi's -145 anytime price remains comfortably the shortest in the match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez are tied for second at +115 and +120 respectively, still more than 260 points behind. Leandro Paredes now appears on the goalscorer board for the first time at +430, confirming his expected inclusion in the starting XI.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Messi to score or assist + Messi 3+ shots on target + Argentina to advance
Three legs that all describe Argentina's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · 12PM ET
Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime -145 · To Score or Assist -280 · First Goalscorer +210
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -145 (90 min) / -160 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -280 (90 min) / -320 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +210 · to score 2+ goals +370 (90 min) / +340 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +1700 (90 min) / +1600 (incl. ET) · anytime assist +115 · 1+ shots on target -1500 · 2+ shots on target -270 · 3+ shots on target +110 · Messi played the full 120 minutes vs Cabo Verde and scored again, extending his own all-time World Cup record to 20 career goals · Has now scored in 8 consecutive World Cup appearances · The tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals in 5 matches · Argentina -800 to advance · Leandro Paredes now expected to start · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

What's your favorite Messi prop bet for today? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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