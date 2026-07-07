Argentina vs Egypt Best Prop Bet Guide: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Today For World Cup

⚡ UPDATED: MESSI PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AGAINST CABO VERDE AND SCORED AGAIN — NOW 8 TOURNAMENT GOALS AND 20 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS, HIS OWN ALL-TIME RECORD, EXTENDED FURTHER · HAS NOW SCORED IN 8 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP APPEARANCES · ANYTIME PRICE HAS SHORTENED FROM -140 TO -145 SINCE OUR LAST LOOK · KICKOFF 12PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX Argentina -800 to advance · Leandro Paredes now expected to start → QF vs SUI/COL

✅ Update: The Record Just Got Bigger Messi played the full 120 minutes in the Cabo Verde thriller and found the net again — extending his own all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 career goals and stretching his streak to 8 consecutive World Cup appearances with a goal. His anytime price has shortened accordingly since our last look, from -140 to -145.

📖 The Case For Messi Today

The case has only strengthened since our last look. Messi now holds the all-time World Cup career scoring record outright at 20 goals — a mark he set and has continued extending himself — and he's scored in 8 straight World Cup appearances, a streak spanning multiple tournaments. He's the tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals from just 5 games this cycle, and Egypt's defense has conceded in three of their four matches. With Leandro Paredes now expected to add midfield stability, Argentina should have more control of possession and more time to work the ball into dangerous areas for their talisman.

⚖️ The Case Against

Messi just played a full 120 minutes three days ago at age 39 — genuine fatigue in the opening exchanges is a real, specifically flagged concern in multiple previews. Egypt's entire defensive setup will be built around denying him space, and if Argentina take control comfortably, Scaloni could look to manage his minutes with the quarterfinal in mind. His current pace of scoring, however remarkable, is still an outlier rate that could regress at some point.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Egypt Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -145 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -160 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -280 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -320 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +210 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +370 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +340 To Score a Hat-Trick 90 min only +1700 To Score a Hat-Trick — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +1600 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +115 1+ Shots on Target Near-certainty given his central role -1500 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his consistent shot volume -270 3+ Shots on Target A realistic volume-based stretch goal +110 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By An Extended Record Messi — Anytime Goalscorer -145 $14.50→$10 profit Now 20 career World Cup goals and 8 straight tournaments with a goal — this price has shortened since our last look, and the underlying case has only gotten stronger. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board Messi — To Score or Assist -280 $28→$10 profit Even accounting for possible fatigue after his 120-minute effort against Cabo Verde, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains about as close to a lock as this board offers. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Messi — First Goalscorer +210 $10→$31 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, with Paredes' added midfield control giving Argentina a clearer platform to create early chances for their talisman. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play At Even Money Messi — 3+ Shots on Target +110 $10→$21 A genuinely attractive number given how heavily involved he's been in Argentina's chance creation all tournament — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where his exact finishing luck varies.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Messi's -145 anytime price remains comfortably the shortest in the match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez are tied for second at +115 and +120 respectively, still more than 260 points behind. Leandro Paredes now appears on the goalscorer board for the first time at +430, confirming his expected inclusion in the starting XI.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Messi to score or assist + Messi 3+ shots on target + Argentina to advance Three legs that all describe Argentina's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · 12PM ET Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -145 · To Score or Assist -280 · First Goalscorer +210

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -145 (90 min) / -160 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -280 (90 min) / -320 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +210 · to score 2+ goals +370 (90 min) / +340 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +1700 (90 min) / +1600 (incl. ET) · anytime assist +115 · 1+ shots on target -1500 · 2+ shots on target -270 · 3+ shots on target +110 · Messi played the full 120 minutes vs Cabo Verde and scored again, extending his own all-time World Cup record to 20 career goals · Has now scored in 8 consecutive World Cup appearances · The tournament's Golden Boot leader with 8 goals in 5 matches · Argentina -800 to advance · Leandro Paredes now expected to start · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER