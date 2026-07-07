Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 ⭐ 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Today, Tuesday July 7 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FOX Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Prediction & Best Bets Updated for kickoff · Paredes in for Almada · Messi's record extended to 20 · Latest FanDuel odds ARG -800 To Advance · Messi Anytime -145 · Now 20 Career WC Goals Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ UPDATED: MESSI PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AGAINST CABO VERDE AND SCORED AGAIN — NOW 8 TOURNAMENT GOALS, 20 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS (HIS OWN ALL-TIME RECORD, EXTENDED), AND 8 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP APPEARANCES WITH A GOAL · LEANDRO PAREDES NOW EXPECTED TO START OVER THIAGO ALMADA, WITH JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ INCREASINGLY FAVORED OVER LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ ALONGSIDE MESSI · ARGENTINA NOW -800 TO ADVANCE (WAS -750) · MOHANAD LASHEEN BACK AVAILABLE FOR EGYPT AFTER A ONE-GAME SUSPENSION FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇪🇬 Egypt Messi: 20 Career WC Goals Paredes In For Almada FD Moneyline (90 min) ARG -310 EGY +1000 · Draw +380 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ARG -800 · EGY +530 FD ODDS: BTTS No -166 U2.5 -115 U1.5 -340 O3.5 +250 ✅ Updated Today: Messi's Numbers, Argentina's Midfield Shakeup Messi went the distance in the Cabo Verde thriller and scored again, extending his own all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 career goals and stretching his streak to 8 straight World Cup appearances with a goal. On the lineup side, Leandro Paredes is now widely expected to start in Almada's place, adding midfield solidity after Argentina's defensive wobbles last time out, with Julián Álvarez — now fully recovered from his ankle issue — favored to partner Messi up top ahead of Lautaro Martínez. Egypt gets Mohanad Lasheen back after a one-game suspension, though Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts. 📋 Predicted Lineups 🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico MID Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes ✅ · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez ✅ Genuine back-four variance: Montiel/Molina, Tagliafico/Medina · Lautaro a live alternate to Álvarez 🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1 GK Mostafa Shobeir DEF Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez ⚠️ MID Hamdy Fathy · Marwan Attia ATT Mostafa Zico · Emam Ashour · Mohamed Salah ⭐ (captain) LONE ST Omar Marmoush Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem doubts · Mohanad Lasheen back from suspension ⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel ⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Argentina To Advance Even shorter now with Paredes adding midfield stability after the Cabo Verde defensive wobbles · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -800 $80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer Now sits on 20 career World Cup goals (his own all-time record) and has scored in 8 straight World Cup appearances — the clearest single bet on this entire board -145 $14.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Egypt's Deep, Defensive Approach Both Teams to Score — No Egypt's limited attacking depth beyond Salah, against a reinforced Argentina midfield built to prevent a repeat of the Cabo Verde defensive lapses -166 $16.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Cagey Knockout Affair Under 2.5 Total Goals Now nearly a coin flip, but still marginally favored — Egypt's proven ability to grind out low-scoring, defensively disciplined results all tournament -115 $11.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Argentina 2-0 A clean, controlled scoreline that matches the BTTS No and Under 2.5 reads exactly, and remains the shortest individual price on the entire grid +480 $10→$58 🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal Builds on Argentina's even-stronger favorite status, Egypt's limited attacking depth, and Messi's continued central role in a strengthened Argentina midfield. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. 🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Egypt · World Cup R16 · Today Argentina 2–0 Egypt Messi extends his own all-time World Cup scoring record yet again, Paredes' added midfield solidity prevents a repeat of the Cabo Verde scare, and Argentina advance in full control. Confidence HIGH The lineup update reinforces our confidence rather than changing it — Paredes' inclusion is a direct, sensible response to the exact defensive issues that nearly cost Argentina against Cabo Verde, and Messi's continued excellence gives them a level of individual quality Egypt simply cannot match. FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · 12PM ET · FOX Bet Argentina vs Egypt on FanDuel Messi anytime -145 · BTTS No -166 · Argentina to advance -800 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -310 / Draw +380 / Egypt +1000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -320 / Draw +380 / Egypt +900 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -800 / Egypt +530 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi -145, Alvarez +115, Lautaro +120, Almada +310, E.Fernandez +330, Paredes +430, Salah +470, Mac Allister +480 · To Score or Assist: Messi -280, Alvarez -155, Lautaro -130, E.Fernandez +135, Almada +130, Paredes +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1500, Alvarez -390, Lautaro -260, E.Fernandez -125, Salah -125, Almada -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +210, Alvarez +350, Lautaro +350, Almada +900, No Goalscorer +1200 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +460, Draw 0-0 +1100, Egypt 0-1 +2000, Argentina 2-0 +480, Draw 1-1 +800, Egypt 0-2 +6500, Argentina 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +2500, Egypt 1-2 +3000, Argentina 3-0 +800 · BTTS Yes +130 / No -166 · O/U 1.5: -340 / +260 · O/U 2.5: -105 / -115 · O/U 3.5: +250 / -325 · Messi played the full 120 minutes vs Cabo Verde and scored, now at 20 career World Cup goals and 8 consecutive WC appearances with a goal · Leandro Paredes now favored to start over Thiago Almada · Julian Alvarez favored over Lautaro Martinez alongside Messi · Mohanad Lasheen back from suspension for Egypt · Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts for Egypt · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Prediction, picks, lineups and best bets for the Argentina vs Egypt match today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.