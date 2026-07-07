Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Tuesday July 7 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FOX
Argentina vs Egypt: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Paredes in for Almada · Messi's record extended to 20 · Latest FanDuel odds
ARG -800 To Advance · Messi Anytime -145 · Now 20 Career WC Goals
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MESSI PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AGAINST CABO VERDE AND SCORED AGAIN — NOW 8 TOURNAMENT GOALS, 20 CAREER WORLD CUP GOALS (HIS OWN ALL-TIME RECORD, EXTENDED), AND 8 CONSECUTIVE WORLD CUP APPEARANCES WITH A GOAL · LEANDRO PAREDES NOW EXPECTED TO START OVER THIAGO ALMADA, WITH JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ INCREASINGLY FAVORED OVER LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ ALONGSIDE MESSI · ARGENTINA NOW -800 TO ADVANCE (WAS -750) · MOHANAD LASHEEN BACK AVAILABLE FOR EGYPT AFTER A ONE-GAME SUSPENSION
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🇦🇷 Argentina
vs 🇪🇬 Egypt
Messi: 20 Career WC Goals
Paredes In For Almada
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ARG -310
EGY +1000 · Draw +380
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ARG -800 · EGY +530
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -166
U2.5 -115
U1.5 -340
O3.5 +250
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Updated Today: Messi's Numbers, Argentina's Midfield Shakeup
Messi went the distance in the Cabo Verde thriller and scored again, extending his own all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 career goals and stretching his streak to 8 straight World Cup appearances with a goal. On the lineup side, Leandro Paredes is now widely expected to start in Almada's place, adding midfield solidity after Argentina's defensive wobbles last time out, with Julián Álvarez — now fully recovered from his ankle issue — favored to partner Messi up top ahead of Lautaro Martínez. Egypt gets Mohanad Lasheen back after a one-game suspension, though Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes ✅ · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez ✅
Genuine back-four variance: Montiel/Molina, Tagliafico/Medina · Lautaro a live alternate to Álvarez
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mostafa Shobeir
DEF
Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez ⚠️
MID
Hamdy Fathy · Marwan Attia
ATT
Mostafa Zico · Emam Ashour · Mohamed Salah ⭐ (captain)
LONE ST
Omar Marmoush
Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem doubts · Mohanad Lasheen back from suspension
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Argentina To Advance
Even shorter now with Paredes adding midfield stability after the Cabo Verde defensive wobbles · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
Now sits on 20 career World Cup goals (his own all-time record) and has scored in 8 straight World Cup appearances — the clearest single bet on this entire board
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Egypt's Deep, Defensive Approach
Both Teams to Score — No
Egypt's limited attacking depth beyond Salah, against a reinforced Argentina midfield built to prevent a repeat of the Cabo Verde defensive lapses
⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Cagey Knockout Affair
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Now nearly a coin flip, but still marginally favored — Egypt's proven ability to grind out low-scoring, defensively disciplined results all tournament
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Argentina 2-0
A clean, controlled scoreline that matches the BTTS No and Under 2.5 reads exactly, and remains the shortest individual price on the entire grid
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal
Builds on Argentina's even-stronger favorite status, Egypt's limited attacking depth, and Messi's continued central role in a strengthened Argentina midfield. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Egypt · World Cup R16 · Today
Argentina 2–0 Egypt
Messi extends his own all-time World Cup scoring record yet again, Paredes' added midfield solidity prevents a repeat of the Cabo Verde scare, and Argentina advance in full control.
The lineup update reinforces our confidence rather than changing it — Paredes' inclusion is a direct, sensible response to the exact defensive issues that nearly cost Argentina against Cabo Verde, and Messi's continued excellence gives them a level of individual quality Egypt simply cannot match.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · 12PM ET · FOX
Bet Argentina vs Egypt on FanDuel
Messi anytime -145 · BTTS No -166 · Argentina to advance -800
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -310 / Draw +380 / Egypt +1000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -320 / Draw +380 / Egypt +900 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -800 / Egypt +530 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi -145, Alvarez +115, Lautaro +120, Almada +310, E.Fernandez +330, Paredes +430, Salah +470, Mac Allister +480 · To Score or Assist: Messi -280, Alvarez -155, Lautaro -130, E.Fernandez +135, Almada +130, Paredes +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1500, Alvarez -390, Lautaro -260, E.Fernandez -125, Salah -125, Almada -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +210, Alvarez +350, Lautaro +350, Almada +900, No Goalscorer +1200 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +460, Draw 0-0 +1100, Egypt 0-1 +2000, Argentina 2-0 +480, Draw 1-1 +800, Egypt 0-2 +6500, Argentina 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +2500, Egypt 1-2 +3000, Argentina 3-0 +800 · BTTS Yes +130 / No -166 · O/U 1.5: -340 / +260 · O/U 2.5: -105 / -115 · O/U 3.5: +250 / -325 · Messi played the full 120 minutes vs Cabo Verde and scored, now at 20 career World Cup goals and 8 consecutive WC appearances with a goal · Leandro Paredes now favored to start over Thiago Almada · Julian Alvarez favored over Lautaro Martinez alongside Messi · Mohanad Lasheen back from suspension for Egypt · Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts for Egypt · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER