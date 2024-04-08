Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

The New Orleans Pelicans (46-32) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (21-57) after winning three straight road games. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 14 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The point total in the matchup is 213.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -14 -108 -112 213 -110 -110 -1000 +660

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (81.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-34-2).

In the Trail Blazers' 78 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 34 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 78 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed worse at home, covering 20 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 39 road games.

The Pelicans have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 39 home matchups (48.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 39 games (38.5%).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (21-17-2) than at home (16-21-1).

Both at home (19 of 38) and away (20 of 40), the Trail Blazers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the field (10th in league).

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

CJ McCollum is averaging 19.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 42% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 16.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 11.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Scoot Henderson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 3.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He is draining 38.5% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Jabari Walker gives the Trail Blazers 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 7.5 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.