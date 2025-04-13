Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (35-46) are favored by 2.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (50-31) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 221.5 -164 +138

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (60.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 45-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 81 games this season, they have 45 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 40 times this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 41 of 81 set point totals (50.6%).

Portland owns a better record against the spread at home (23-17-0) than it does in road games (22-18-1).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in 21 of 40 home games (52.5%), compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than on the road (.450, 18-20-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.8%, 20 of 41) compared to away (52.5%, 21 of 40).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.4 points, 7.8 boards and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luka Doncic averages 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gets the Lakers 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

