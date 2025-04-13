Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Coverage: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP
The Portland Trail Blazers (35-46) are favored by 2.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (50-31) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Trail Blazers
|-2.5
|221.5
|-164
|+138
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lakers win (60.4%)
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Trail Blazers are 45-35-1 against the spread this season.
- In the Lakers' 81 games this season, they have 45 wins against the spread.
- Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 40 times this season.
- Lakers games this year have hit the over on 41 of 81 set point totals (50.6%).
- Portland owns a better record against the spread at home (23-17-0) than it does in road games (22-18-1).
- The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in 21 of 40 home games (52.5%), compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than on the road (.450, 18-20-2).
- In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.8%, 20 of 41) compared to away (52.5%, 21 of 40).
Trail Blazers Leaders
- Deni Avdija is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.
- Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.
- Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.
- Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3 boards.
Lakers Leaders
- Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.4 points, 7.8 boards and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Per game, Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Luka Doncic averages 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game.
- Per game, Rui Hachimura gets the Lakers 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.
