Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-33) are 5-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (14-40) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5 222.5 -205 +172

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (54.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a 31-24-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 27 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

This season, 27 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 37% of the time (20 out of 54 games with a set point total).

Portland sports a better record against the spread in home games (17-12-0) than it does on the road (14-12-1).

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the total in 16 of 29 home games (55.2%), compared to 11 of 27 road games (40.7%).

This season, Charlotte is 14-12-3 at home against the spread (.483 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-10-2 ATS (.520).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less frequently at home (eight of 29, 27.6%) than on the road (12 of 25, 48%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija averages 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Toumani Camara is averaging 10.3 points, 2 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 31.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Hornets.

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.2 points, 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets are getting 5.2 points, 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

