Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-39) are only 2-point underdogs as they look to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (40-40) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2 225.5 -124 +106

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (52.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 44 times over 80 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 41-39-0 this year.

This season, 41 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 53.8% of the time (43 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Portland sports a better record against the spread in home games (24-15-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 24 times in 39 opportunities this season (61.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-19-0) than on the road (20-20-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.5%, 21 of 40) compared to away (55%, 22 of 40).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24 points, 6.9 boards and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan averages 12 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is also draining 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

John Collins averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He is also sinking 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

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