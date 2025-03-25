Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (57-14) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 230.5 -250 +205

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 42 times over 71 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers are 41-30-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 44 times out of 72 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35 times in 72 opportunities (48.6%).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-13-1) than it does in away games (21-14-1).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 21 of 35 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in 23 of 36 games (63.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.595, 22-15-0 record) than on the road (.543, 19-15-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (19 of 37), and 45.7% of the time on the road (16 of 35).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points, 6.6 assists and 2.8 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 12 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17.4 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 19.5 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 15.9 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 17.6 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 4.2 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 11 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.7 points, 3 boards and 5 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

