Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins.

Reds vs Twins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (39-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-37)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNNT

Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | MIN: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | MIN: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-170) | MIN: -1.5 (+140)

CIN: +1.5 (-170) | MIN: -1.5 (+140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 4-7, 3.92 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-6, 4.30 ERA

The Reds will look to Nick Martinez (4-7) versus the Twins and Chris Paddack (2-6). Martinez and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 5-8-0 ATS in Paddack's 13 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 3-3 record in Paddack's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.1%)

Reds vs Twins Moneyline

The Reds vs Twins moneyline has Cincinnati as a -108 favorite, while Minnesota is a -108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Twins Spread

Reds vs Twins Over/Under

The Reds-Twins game on June 19 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Reds vs Twins Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 15-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 37-33-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-13).

Minnesota is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Twins have played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-37-4).

The Twins have a 38-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 75 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .267 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 29th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slashing .288/.381/.438 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .819.

His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Gavin Lux is batting .274 with a .377 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 44 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .326.

McLain has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up an on-base percentage of .339 and has 58 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .274 and slugging .524.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 65th and he is 11th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Ty France has a .363 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins.

Willi Castro is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Reds vs Twins Head to Head

6/17/2025: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2024: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

