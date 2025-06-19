Giants vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants vs Guardians Game Info

San Francisco Giants (41-32) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-35)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: NBCS-BA and CLEG

Giants vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-136) | CLE: (+116)

SF: (-136) | CLE: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 6-5, 2.58 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.89 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (6-5) for the Giants and Gavin Williams (5-3) for the Guardians. Webb's team is 7-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Webb's team has a record of 6-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Williams' 14 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Williams' starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Giants vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.7%)

Giants vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -136 favorite at home.

Giants vs Guardians Spread

The Giants are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +152 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -184.

Giants vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Guardians contest on June 19 has been set at 8, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Giants vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (58.7%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 19-11 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 73 opportunities.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 34-39-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 20 of the 45 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cleveland has gone 8-10 (44.4%).

The Guardians have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-35-3).

The Guardians have collected a 34-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.401) and total hits (76) this season. He's batting .274 batting average while slugging .505.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Lee brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a triple, four walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.461) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 65 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated a team-high OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.535), while pacing the Guardians in hits (83, while batting .319).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is batting .298 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .248 with six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .207 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Giants vs Guardians Head to Head

6/17/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/6/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/13/2023: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/12/2023: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/11/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

