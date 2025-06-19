Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-36)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and ARID

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-5, 4.08 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 3-2, 4.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-5) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (3-2) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Gausman and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Diamondbacks have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Nelson start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.2%)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Toronto is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays are +134 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -162.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Diamondbacks contest on June 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 71 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 43-28-0 in 71 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 10-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

Arizona has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 69 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-31-3).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 32-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season. He's batting .270.

Among qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

George Springer has 54 hits and is batting .249 this season.

Alejandro Kirk has five home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .310 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has collected 72 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .254 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo's .362 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .417.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has accumulated a team-high .474 slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 21 walks while batting .234.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/17/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/14/2024: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

