Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Texas Rangers.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (35-38) vs. Texas Rangers (36-37)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSKC

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

KC: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-6, 3.38 ERA vs TBA (Rangers)

Michael Wacha (3-6) take the hill for the Royals in this matchup. The Rangers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Wacha starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Wacha's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4).

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.8%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Kansas City is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +114 underdog at home.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Royals are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +130 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -156.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Rangers on June 19 is 8. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 73 opportunities.

The Royals are 38-35-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 11 of the 35 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.4%).

Texas has a record of 3-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (16.7%).

The Rangers have played in 72 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-48-1).

The Rangers have put together a 38-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in total hits (80) this season while batting .282 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .482.

He is 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is slashing .312/.372/.477 this season and leads the Royals with an OPS of .848.

He is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .272 with a .412 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Jonathan India has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has accumulated 64 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .292.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Smith hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .236 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 120th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Adolis Garcia is batting .227 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/17/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/12/2023: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

