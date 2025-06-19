Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (45-28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-35)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162)

CHC: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 6-4, 2.60 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-1) for the Cubs and Freddy Peralta (6-4) for the Brewers. When Horton starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Horton's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Peralta's 15 starts with a set spread. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for five Peralta starts this season -- they lost every game.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the favorite at -120, and Milwaukee is +102 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Brewers are +162 to cover, while the Cubs are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Brewers contest on June 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 34 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 31 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 71 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 37-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 36.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-23).

Milwaukee has an 8-20 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-44-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 36-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 76 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .270 with 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 53rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .261 with a .536 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .360, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Hoerner brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 81 hits with a .452 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Brewers. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 140th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .244 with a double, two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick is hitting .289 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Brice Turang's .354 on-base percentage leads his team.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

