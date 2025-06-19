Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-43) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-57)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and COLR

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-156) | COL: (+132)

WSH: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

WSH: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-8, 5.71 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-7, 6.57 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.57 ERA). Williams' team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies are 6-5-0 ATS in Dollander's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-8 record in Dollander's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (65.8%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Rockies, Washington is the favorite at -156, and Colorado is +132 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Rockies are -160 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +132.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies contest on June 19, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been a moneyline favorite of -156 or better three times, losing every contest.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 70 opportunities.

The Nationals are 36-34-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 15-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.7% of those games).

Colorado has a 12-50 record (winning only 19.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-39-3).

The Rockies have a 28-44-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 77 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Luis Garcia has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .230 with a .298 OBP and 45 RBI for Washington this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .522 and has 77 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 28th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jordan Beck is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, he is 70th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .333 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .237 with five doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!