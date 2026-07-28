Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (53-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-65)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-180) | COL: (+152)

SD: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-144)

SD: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 6-7, 3.24 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (6-7) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-9) will take the ball for the Rockies. King and his team have a record of 7-14-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team is 5-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have gone 13-7-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 9-11 in Lorenzen's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (64.3%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

San Diego is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +118 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -144.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Rockies game on July 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won two of four games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 106 chances this season.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 59-47-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 103 total times this season. They've finished 42-61 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Colorado has gone 15-31 (32.6%).

The Rockies have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-53-3).

The Rockies are 56-49-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 80 hits, which leads San Diego hitters this season, while batting .210 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 66th in slugging.

Machado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is slashing .277/.346/.393 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .739.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 37th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Jackson Merrill has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.284/.391.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has nine home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .475. Both lead the Rockies. He's batting .298.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has 95 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake McCarthy is batting .298 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Kyle Karros has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 walks while hitting .262.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/23/2026: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/21/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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