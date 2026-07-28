Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-39) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Mariners.TV

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | SEA: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | SEA: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SEA: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SEA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.83 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-9, 4.85 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Eric Lauer (5-5) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (3-9). Lauer's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Mariners are 4-12-0 ATS in Castillo's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners are 1-4 in Castillo's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -184 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mariners are -137 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +114.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mariners on July 28, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 65, or 63.7%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 47-58-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have compiled a 4-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +154 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-48-6).

The Mariners are 38-68-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.387) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .520.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .263 with a .454 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Max Muncy is batting .256 with a .351 OBP and 48 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has put up an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .455, and has 103 hits, all club-bests for the Mariners (while batting .284).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 50th in slugging.

Arozarena brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Cole Young is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

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