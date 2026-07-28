Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (67-39) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-55)
- Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and Mariners.TV
Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | SEA: (+154)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SEA: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.83 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-9, 4.85 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Eric Lauer (5-5) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (3-9). Lauer's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Mariners are 4-12-0 ATS in Castillo's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners are 1-4 in Castillo's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)
Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -184 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mariners are -137 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +114.
Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mariners on July 28, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 65, or 63.7%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 34 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 47-58-0 in 105 games with a line this season.
- The Mariners have compiled a 4-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).
- Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +154 or longer.
- The Mariners have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-48-6).
- The Mariners are 38-68-0 ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.387) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .282 batting average while slugging .520.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages is batting .263 with a .454 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.
- Max Muncy is batting .256 with a .351 OBP and 48 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has put up an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .455, and has 103 hits, all club-bests for the Mariners (while batting .284).
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Arozarena brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two home runs and two RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Cole Young is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
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