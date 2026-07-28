Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (66-40) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-61)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | SF: (+114)

MIL: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 4-1, 3.05 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-8, 3.93 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Henderson (4-1) for the Brewers and Landen Roupp (7-8) for the Giants. Henderson and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Henderson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Giants have gone 7-13-0 ATS in Roupp's 20 starts with a set spread. The Giants are 6-7 in Roupp's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.1%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Giants, Milwaukee is the favorite at -134, and San Francisco is +114 playing at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -152 to cover.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Giants game on July 28 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 51 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 106 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 56-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 23 of the 63 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has a 12-16 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 103 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-47-8).

The Giants have a 46-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.460) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 52nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 86 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .265 and slugging .486.

Among all qualified, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Bauers has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

William Contreras has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .277 with a .333 OBP and 40 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .362 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Arraez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double and five RBIs.

Rafael Devers is hitting .246 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he is 93rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt is leading the Giants with 105 hits.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 22 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

7/27/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/4/2026: 12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/3/2026: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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