Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Giants Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (66-40) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-61)
- Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and Brewers.TV
Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | SF: (+114)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 4-1, 3.05 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-8, 3.93 ERA
The probable starters are Logan Henderson (4-1) for the Brewers and Landen Roupp (7-8) for the Giants. Henderson and his team are 3-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Henderson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Giants have gone 7-13-0 ATS in Roupp's 20 starts with a set spread. The Giants are 6-7 in Roupp's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (51.1%)
Brewers vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Giants, Milwaukee is the favorite at -134, and San Francisco is +114 playing at home.
Brewers vs Giants Spread
- The Brewers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -152 to cover.
Brewers vs Giants Over/Under
- The over/under for the Brewers versus Giants game on July 28 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with 51 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has been victorious 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 106 opportunities.
- The Brewers have posted a record of 56-50-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have won 23 of the 63 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has a 12-16 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
- In the 103 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-47-8).
- The Giants have a 46-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.460) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .360.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 52nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 86 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .265 and slugging .486.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.
- Bauers has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- William Contreras has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- Jackson Chourio is batting .277 with a .333 OBP and 40 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
- Chourio heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a .362 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .326.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- Arraez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double and five RBIs.
- Rafael Devers is hitting .246 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all qualified players, he is 93rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Casey Schmitt is leading the Giants with 105 hits.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .302 with 22 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
Brewers vs Giants Head to Head
- 7/27/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/4/2026: 12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/3/2026: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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