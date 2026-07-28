Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (55-50) vs. Athletics (44-62)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

BOS: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 6-3, 2.58 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.42 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Jake Bennett (6-3) versus the Athletics and Gage Jump (3-6). Bennett's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bennett's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Jump's 11 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 1-4 record in Jump's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.3%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -144 favorite, while the Athletics are a +122 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

The Red Sox-Athletics game on July 28 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 10 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 103 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 50-53-0 against the spread in their 103 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 40.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-41).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 9-18 (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-53-1).

The Athletics have a 48-58-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 98 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 18th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .251 with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 84th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Rafaela has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Curtis Mead has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up 90 hits with a .401 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both statistics. He's batting .263 and slugging .497.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 58th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 81st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .273.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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