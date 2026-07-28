Angels vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (42-65) vs. Houston Astros (53-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SCHN

Angels vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

LAA: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)

LAA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-7, 4.05 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-5, 3.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-7) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (8-5) will get the nod for the Astros. When Detmers starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Detmers' team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have an 11-6-0 ATS record in Lambert's 17 starts with a set spread. The Astros have a 6-4 record in Lambert's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (55.8%)

Angels vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Astros, Los Angeles is the favorite at -110, and Houston is -106 playing on the road.

Angels vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Angels are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Angels-Astros on July 28, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Astros Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 12 of 23 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 106 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 55-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have gone 33-31 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.6% of those games).

Houston is 32-29 (winning 52.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-47-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 53-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 77 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .244 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.

He is 94th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Zach Neto has 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 115th, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Jo Adell has hit 16 homers with a team-high .405 SLG this season.

Adell heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has six home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-high OBP (.433) and slugging percentage (.641), and leads the Astros in hits (124, while batting .323).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 71st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .232.

Jeremy Pena has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while batting .316.

Angels vs Astros Head to Head

7/27/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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