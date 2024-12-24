Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will take on the 20th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (127.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Pollard, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Pollard vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.87

68.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.69

16.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard has produced 153.5 fantasy points in 2024 (10.2 per game), which ranks him 19th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 51 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Pollard has 26.9 total fantasy points (9.0 per game), toting the ball 46 times for 182 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 27 yards on four catches (six targets).

Pollard has posted 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 336 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 78 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 70 yards on 11 grabs (17 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst versus the Houston Texans, a game when he came through with three catches and 10 receiving yards (18.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 14 yards on six carries on the day with three catches for 15 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.