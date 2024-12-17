Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 30th-ranked run defense (141.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Pollard for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Pollard vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.81

83.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.12

14.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 147.5 fantasy points in 2024 (10.5 per game), Pollard is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position and 49th among all players.

In his last three games, Pollard has picked up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game), running for 182 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also contributed 55 yards on six catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Pollard has 47.5 total fantasy points (9.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 79 times for 316 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 79 yards on 11 catches (17 targets).

The peak of Pollard's fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he tallied 18.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, running six times for 14 yards, with three receptions for 15 yards as a receiver (2.9 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Colts have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.