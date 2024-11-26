Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will take on the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pollard worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Pollard vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.94

70.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.57

17.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard has compiled 121.8 fantasy points in 2024 (11.1 per game), which ranks him 20th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 49 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Pollard has 28.1 total fantasy points (9.4 per game), toting the ball 42 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 43 yards on nine catches (13 targets).

Pollard has 55.2 total fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 90 times for 400 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 92 yards on 15 catches (20 targets).

The high point of Pollard's fantasy season so far was last week against the Houston Texans, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.9 fantasy points. He also had 119 rushing yards on 24 attempts (five YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.9 points) in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 14 yards on six carries with three catches for 15 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

