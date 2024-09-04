Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will take on the team with last season's top-ranked rushing defense, the Chicago Bears (86.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Pollard for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you below.

Pollard vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.24

9.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.49

53.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.74

14.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Pollard was 18th at his position (and 52nd overall) in fantasy points, with 167.6 (9.9 per game).

In his best performance last season, Pollard finished with 20.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 1 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 12 against the Washington Commanders, Pollard had another strong showing with 16.3 fantasy points, thanks to 13 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 24 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins -- Pollard accumulated 4.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 12 carries, 38 yards.

Pollard recorded 4.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 29 yards; 4 receptions, 35 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers).

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bears gave up at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Chicago allowed two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bears surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Chicago gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Bears allowed 28 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Chicago last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

Against Chicago last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

Last year, the Bears didn't allow an opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

