Tommy Lloyd on Playing Gonzaga at Battle 4 Atlantis: "I hope it's in the Championship."

Tommy Lloyd doesn't want to face Gonzaga next week at the Battle 4 Atlantis, but Arizona's head coach knows that there's a real chance of that happening.

The teams are on opposite sides of the bracket -- and barring something unforeseen -- will be favorites to advance. Gonzaga is the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with +135 odds to win the Battle 4 Atlantis while Arizona is +180.

"I hope it's in the Championship Game, not in the double loser consolation game," Lloyd said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast when asked about a potential meeting in the Bahamas with the Bulldogs. "I'm sure our paths are going to cross at some point, but we're on our path and they're on their path. I love those guys like family."

Lloyd spent 20 years as an assistant at Gonzaga under Mark Few from 2001-21 prior to taking his current post in Tucson.

The two programs were supposed to complete the back end of a home-and-home series with a game in Spokane, but Few and Lloyd pushed it off because they didn't want to play head-to-head.

Gonzaga was ranked third in this week's edition of the ROTHSTEIN 45 while Arizona was 15th.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.