Today's Best Bets for NFL Week 3

Week 3's 1 p.m. EST window is a little worse for wear, but we should still have some high-profile matchups throughout the day on Sunday. The "Game of the Day" is certainly the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys hoping to avoid another loss amidst a disappointing start, but the high-octane shootout between the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals should also be a doozy.

Additionally, don't forget to check out FanDuel Research's NFL projections to see what numberFire's model expects from each player across key statistical categories.

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

D'Andre Swift - Rushing + Receiving Yds D'Andre Swift Over Sep 22 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though unbeknownst to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the fix for the Chicago Bears offense seems pretty simple. They need to take the pressure off Caleb Williams with D'Andre Swift, and this is a tremendous matchup to do that.

The Indianapolis Colts have ceded an average of 237 rushing yards per game so far, and that's actually their strength on D, according to numberFire's nERD-based power rankings. nF thinks the Colts are also the league's second-worst pass defense.

Swift is involved in the sense that he's on the field, playing 67.2% of Chicago's snaps so far. He's received just 12.0 carries and 3.0 targets per game, though.

FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections expect 76.2 combined scrimmage yards from Swift in Sunday's game. It could be his breakout party.

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Total Match Points Over Sep 22 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Urgency and overrated defenses are in both of these corners, setting up for an afternoon over at Jerry World.

New Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's Minnesota Vikings defenses were a tough watch at the end, and Dallas is nF's 12th-worst overall defense through two weeks, including a Week 2 where they were gashed for four rushing touchdowns. Not much could be worse than a date with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry if that rush D isn't shored up.

On the other side, Baltimore seems to badly miss Mike Macdonald themselves. They ranked even worse (9th) in overall defense after allowing a come-from-behind win to the Las Vegas Raiders. Specifically, the eighth-worst pass D against Dak Prescott and the league's eighth-highest pass rate over expectation (PROE) seems like a recipe for trouble.

numberFire projects 50.9 total points in this game, forecasting a 59.2% likelihood for the over to cash.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Chewed alive by "square" bets each of the last two NFL seasons, I'm making one in this spot. The San Francisco 49ers might be injured, but the Los Angeles Rams are flat out of bodies roughly two weeks into the season.

L.A.'s extensive absence list includes their top-two wide receivers, two starting offensive linemen, and a former Pro Bowler at safety, John Johnson. Kicker Josh Carty is even questionable. Good thing Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams aren't oft-injured stars at other key spots, right? Oh.

Though San Fran is down a pair of weapons in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the offensive line and breakout star tailback Jordan Mason can still run all over what is ranked as numberFire's worst run defense in the NFL.

Even with the Rams undergoing as tough a two weeks as an NFL team can, this is also a buy-low spot for S.F. after a horrible Brock Purdy effort in Week 2. At the very least, I see value on this line less than a touchdown when it would be well north of that in Santa Clara, but SoFi Stadium will be painted red with a pro-Niners crowd regardless due to the short trip.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you for today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.