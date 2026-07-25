Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (42-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-62)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ABTV

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

SF: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

SF: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-6, 3.33 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-4, 6.10 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Ryan Johnson (2-4, 6.10 ERA). When Ray starts, his team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season. Ray's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 2-5-0 ATS in Johnson's seven starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 2-5 record in Johnson's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (61.6%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -162 favorite at home.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and San Francisco is +134 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Angels game on July 25 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -162 moneyline set for this game.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 99 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 43-56-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 29-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has an 11-18 record (winning only 37.9% of its games).

The Angels have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-55-2).

The Angels are 54-48-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446. He's batting .320 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 102 hits. He is batting .273 this season and has 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average is 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Lee has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Rafael Devers is batting .242 with a .312 OBP and 53 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-best OBP (.388), and leads the Angels in hits (71). He's batting .234 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 116th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 49th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jo Adell has a .398 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .280.

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