Timberwolves vs. Warriors Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 8

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Minnesota Timberwolves are double-digit 10.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Warriors lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 201.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10.5 201.5 -500 +385

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-42-1).

In the Warriors' 82 games this year, they have 41 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 45 times.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

At home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%), compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).

This year, Golden State is 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 23-16-2 ATS (.561).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under 48.8% of the time at home (20 of 41), and 51.2% of the time away (21 of 41).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 66.9% from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 6 boards.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors are receiving 17.5 points, 5.4 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are getting 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Warriors get 11.1 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.