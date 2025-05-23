Timberwolves vs. Thunder Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 24

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC and ESPNews

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slight 3.5-point underdogs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPNews. The Thunder are up 2-0 in the series. The point total is 218 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -3.5 218 -162 +136

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (54.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 45 times in 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 29 times in 42 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities in away games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 19 of 40 road games (47.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-1 record) than away (.537, 22-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in NBA).

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.