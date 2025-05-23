Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets and Predictions for Charlotte

It looks like we've got a three-horse race shaping up for Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Justin Allgaier -- the 2023 winner of this race -- has been the man to beat on high-speed tracks with wins in Vegas and Homestead already this year.

But NASCAR Cup Series winners William Byron and Chase Briscoe join the fray this week, and both will be in hyper-competitive equipment.

Who should we expect to come out on top?

Let's dig into my model's pre-practice simulations from the event, which have a different opinion of how things stack up than FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. Then we'll lay out a pair of bets I like prior to practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Charlotte

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 William Byron 30.6% 57.6% 68.7% Justin Allgaier 20.7% 47.0% 62.2% Chase Briscoe 6.2% 23.1% 37.9% Sheldon Creed 4.3% 15.2% 28.3% Sam Mayer 3.9% 17.5% 32.0% Austin Hill 3.9% 15.7% 29.8% Brandon Jones 3.7% 14.9% 26.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Charlotte

William Byron (+370): I'm above market on Byron and in line with market on Allgaier in large part because the model is skeptical of Briscoe. He has run only three Xfinity races since 2020 while Byron ran four last year and was runner-up at COTA this year. This Hendrick Motorsports team won the Charlotte Xfinity race last year with Chase Elliott , and Elliott was runner-up at Darlington this year, as well. I think Byron has the juice to win even in a tough field.

(+370): I'm above market on Byron and in line with market on Allgaier in large part because the model is skeptical of Briscoe. He has run only three Xfinity races since 2020 while Byron ran four last year and was runner-up at COTA this year. This Hendrick Motorsports team won the Charlotte Xfinity race last year with , and Elliott was runner-up at Darlington this year, as well. I think Byron has the juice to win even in a tough field. Nick Sanchez (+8000): Sanchez seems to thrive at this track type. He dominated the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Texas in 2023 before getting wrecked late, did win the Charlotte race in that series last year, and could have won in Xfinity at Texas this year. His average running position was fourth, and he had the lead with less than 10 laps to go. I think he's going to win one of these intermediate races soon, and I wouldn't be all that shocked if it's this weekend.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.