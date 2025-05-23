2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers vs. Stars in Game 2

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers got a taste of their own medicine on Wednesday night. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Edmonton’s success was built on mounting third-period comebacks. That’s precisely the opposite of what happened in the series opener versus the Dallas Stars. The Central Division representatives tallied five goals in the final stanza, stealing a Game 1 victory. Nevertheless, the ice was tilted in the Oilers’ direction all game. Game 2 should play out similarly.

Edmonton continues to roll through all four lines to maximize offensive production, without compromising defensive structure. The Oilers have out-chanced their opponents in four straight and 10 of 12 games this postseason. Predictably, that proficiency in both ends of the ice lends itself to exceptional expected goals-for ratings. Altogether, the defending Western Conference champs have a league-leading 58.7% eGF mark in the playoffs while outplaying their opponents in all but two of those games.

At face value, the Stars’ six-goal outburst is a promising development. Scoring has been an issue for Dallas in the playoffs, but the outlook isn’t as favorable as the Game 1 result implies. Dallas has recorded more than two goals at five-on-five once over its last eight games. Moreover, they’ve seen a sharp decline in their offensive production. The Stars have mustered more than eight high-danger chances across their last four games, a stretch that includes four goals at five-on-five.

The moneyline price has come down on the Oilers, and deservingly so. Edmonton has a pronounced offensive advantage, which it wielded throughout most of the series opener. Expect a more disciplined effort on Friday night, leaving an edge in backing the Oilers.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Zach Hyman +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Depth scoring has been a tremendous asset for the Oilers. Virtually every forward is getting in on the action, finding ways to contribute offensively. However, one player continues to fall below his expected goals-for total. Zach Hyman remains a solid contributor in the attacking zone, and we anticipate a sharp increase in his output over the coming games.

Hyman is finding ways to contribute other than scoring, but he won’t be contained forever. The Oilers winger has been held goalless in five straight, a stretch that includes seven shots on net. Further, he has just three goals on 22 shots this postseason, creating a divide between his production and output.

The former 54-goal scorer rides shotgun next to the Oilers’ most productive players, and that’s reflected in his analytics profile. In 12 playoff games, Hyman is averaging 12.7 scoring and 5.6 high-danger chances. Those benchmarks correlate with a 66.9% expected goals-for rating and 18.3 expected goals-for. Still, Hyman is operating below both marks, at 60.0% and 15, respectively.

Goals will start to flow more naturally for Hyman. He has a robust analytics profile and has his fair share of chances skating next to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while also spending time on the top powerplay unit. We see a dramatic edge in backing him to buck his unflattering trend and get back in the goal column during Game 2.

