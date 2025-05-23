3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 5/23/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Matt Boyd has impressed through nine starts with a 2.98 ERA, and his advanced numbers aren't too concerning with a 3.54 SIERA and 3.81 xFIP. He will take the mound against the Cincinnati Reds, who are averaging only 3.0 runs over their previous 10 contests.

Over nine appearances this season, Boyd has finished the sixth inning in six games. Plus, he's finished the sixth in all three starts in May. Considering the Reds' struggles from the plate, I like the Chicago Cubs starter to keep it up. Finishing the sixth would go over 17.5 outs at +100 odds.

Adding to Boyd's matchup, Cincinnati already has mediocre hitting marks against lefties, per a .206 batting average (27th) and .281 wOBA (22nd).

Some of the Reds' strengths include logging the 10th-most walks per game while sitting 13th in SLG and isolated power. However, Boyd is in the 79th percentile for walk rate allowed, 72nd percentile of barrel percentage allowed, and 64th percentile of hard-hit rate ceded.

Chicago's starter has been above average in almost every category where Cincy is strongest.

The San Francisco Giants' centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee is riding a 3-game hit streak and has totaled 10 hits over his last 10 games. He's totaled at least two bases in three of the last six, including a double in two of his previous three outings. Lee also fares well against southpaws, batting .288 compared to .271 when facing right-handed hurlers.

This split is relevant for tonight's meeting with the Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore. Lee is batting .349 against curveballs and .386 when facing sliders. These make up two of Gore's three most-used pitches, throwing a curve 23.4% of the time and a slider at 13.2%. These hold Gore's top put-away rates; his four-seam fastball (48.4%) has only a 14.3% put-away rate.

Gore's biggest strength is probably his ability to make batters swing and miss, sitting in the 94th percentile of whiff rate and 97th percentile of strikeout percentage. Lee has the ability to wipe away this strength, though, for he's in the 92nd percentiles of whiff and K rate. Not only does Lee hit well against Gore's top pitches, but he could also be a frustrating matchup thanks to elite plate discipline.

After finding his groove in the previous series, give me Lee to rack up multiple bases on Friday night.

Sandy Alcantara is one of the easiest batting prop targets in MLB right now with his dreadful 7.99 ERA, 4.84 SIERA, and 4.60 xFIP over nine starts. While the Los Angeles Angels have the 4th-lowest batting average in baseball, this hasn't stopped them from turning in solid run production at 4.33 per game (14th-most).

The Angels have won seven consecutive games while recording 7.7 runs per contest during the stretch. Piece this with the Miami Marlins putting Alcantara on the mound, and we have an angle for plenty of runs. Los Angeles feels like an obvious over for its team total of 4.5 runs (+104), but for props, we can target runs recorded.

Taylor Ward leads the team with 28 runs scored and has produced 9 runs over the last seven games. Launching four home runs during the span has been a major driving force, for Ward is in the 92nd percentile of barrel rate and 87th percentile of xSLG while touting a 51.1% fly-ball rate and 19.7% HR/FB rate. Alcantara gives up 1.51 HR/9 and a 17.1% HR/FB. Going yard is certainly in the picture once again.

Additionally, Ward is red-hot with eight hits over the last three contests. Jorge Soler hits behind Ward in the cleanup spot and has totaled four hits over the last two contests. We don't have to only rely on a homer, making this a solid spot to take advantage of Alcantara's weak points.

