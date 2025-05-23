4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 5/23/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Buying into the Connecticut Sun's -19.8 net rating (NRTG) isn't pleasant, but I do think this team is better than what they've shown thus far.

Connecticut just hasn't shot the ball well in a tiny, two-game sample to this point. Their 41.3 effective field-goal rate (eFG%) would have been worst in the W by over four percentage points last season, and I can't see that continuing. Yes, they're a rebuilding squad, but established veterans like Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles are capable scorers.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx are going to dominate most if Napheesa Collier is healthy, but their +11.9 NRTG might be a touch overinflated through two meetings with Dallas and a contest in L.A. where they had a rest advantage.

On principle, the Sun shouldn't be the largest 'dog on the board tonight. I think they'll at least hang tight early until the roster's depth is challenged.

Speaking of Marina Mabrey, she's caused most of the carnage I referenced with Connecticut's shooting.

The team was counting on a huge season out of the guard that, despite a midseason deal, nearly led the Sun in usage rate during last year's postseason (23.4%). Usage (28.2%) is definitely not the issue so far. She's just struggled through a 28.1 eFG%, which looks like 8-for-32 (25.0%) in a normal box score.

Flatly, the Sun might have been in these games with just normal shooting efforts from their star guard. She shot 46.2% from the field -- and 44.2% from three -- during last year's regular season with Connecticut.

Mabrey topped this mark in 10 of her 14 games with last year's Sun team, which traded its five leading scorers this summer. 20-to-30-point nights are on the horizon for the former Notre Dame standout.

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

The Phoenix Mercury dodged a health scare with Alyssa Thomas, which opens the door to a defensive-minded battle in Emerald City tonight.

I don't exactly have to envision what it would look like. In Phoenix six days ago, these two teams played to just a combined 140 points. That's not the only reason we're taking the under, though.

Along with the Seattle Storm, we've got both of the W's bottom-feeders in pace squaring off tonight. Seattle was a mediocre ninth in eFG% last year (47.8%) and traded Jewell Loyd, inviting shooting concerns that haven't been erased with a 42.1 eFG% so far.

Phoenix just doesn't have a ton of scoring talent, either. They needed 22 free throws to eclipse this total against L.A., but Seattle has been fourth-best at limiting opposing FTAs (20.0 per game) so far.

Seattle likely tops their 59-point total from last Saturday, but it might be Phoenix's turn to struggle from the floor. The Storm's notorious home crowd willed them to a stellar 95.0 defensive rating (DRTG) at Climate Pledge Arena in 2024.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

As the Washington Mystics foray into the W's "big four" for the first time, I'm terrified their shorthanded defense gets waxed.

Early returns on Washington against weak opponents aren't encouraging. They just let up 76 points to the expansion Valkyries, who hold the league's worst offensive rating (85.1 ORTG) by a country mile. Connecticut scored 85, and Atlanta scored 90. D.C.'s 102.0 DRTG is fifth-worst in the WNBA already.

Now, enter the star-studded Las Vegas Aces. This is Las Vegas' home opener, and they've already posted a 103.1 ORTG in two road contests while integrating the aforementioned Lloyd.

The Aces averaged 87.4 points at home last year compared to 85.4 on the road. A similar uptick could blow the doors off a Mystics team that's still without two of its best defenders, Shakira Austin (concussion) and Aaliyah Edwards (back).

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us! ll FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.