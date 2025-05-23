3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Knicks in Game 2

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Knicks Game 2 Betting Picks

The opening contest of the Eastern Conference Finals was vintage. Indiana came back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to the heroics of Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton hit a buzzer beater (and the Reggie Miller) to force overtime, and the Pacers prevailed to steal Game 1.

The Knicks will come back with a vengeance in Game 2, and I like them to even up the series on the back of Jalen Brunson.

Indiana finished the regular season with a league-best clutch net rating and the fourth-best effective field goal percentage, indicating they were ripe for playoff success. Those qualities were more than on display in Game 1, but we can't expect them to shoot 51.0% from the field and 40.5% from three for the duration of this series, especially on the road.

The Knicks were sloppy on Wednesday, conceding 27 points off of turnovers while scoring only 4 points off of turnovers. We knew that would be a problem for them against this fast-paced and well-conditioned Pacers group, but the scoring deficit in that arena likely won't be as brutal this time around.

The Pacers went a stunning 14 for 19 from the field in the first quarter of Game 1 and drained their first nine field goal attempts. That level of early shotmaking prevented the Knicks from playing on their tempo terms, something they'll look to control tonight.

Brunson will be key in controlling the pace. He had 31 points by the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and ended up with 43 points. I imagine we'll see plenty of end-of-shot-clock drives tonight from Brunson, who can get halfway to 30 points via free throws alone.

Myles Turner went 5 for 5 from the field with 11 points and one three-pointer in the first quarter of Game 1, but it was mostly downhill from there.

He went 1 for 6 from the field, including three missed threes, in the final three quarters and overtime. We can look for him to bounce back tonight.

Including the playoffs, Turner has drained at least two threes in 61.3% of games (minimum 20 minutes) this season. He did so in 65.5% of road games, but these -113 odds imply only a 53.1% probability.

Turner shot threes at a 41.9% clip on the road this year and, heading into this series, owned a 47.5% three-point percentage these playoffs. Our NBA projections expect Turner to tally 2.0 made threes tonight.

Nesmith's Game 1 will go down as one of the more memorable playoff performances in NBA history, but we don't need him to go a heroic 8 for 9 from downtown again to clear his points prop tonight.

Nesmith is averaging 16.0 points per game this postseason and has logged over 12.5 points in 8 out of 11 playoff games, missing by the hook once.

Since February 20th -- right around when Nesmith returned from an injury and began playing normal minutes -- he has scored over 12.5 points in 65.8% of games. These -118 odds imply only a 54.1% probability.

Though he can score from other areas and get to the foul line via pure usage, it helps that many of his made shots count for three points. New York will undoubtedly play him plenty of mind tonight, but the 45.6% road three-point shooter isn't scared of a hand in his face.

Our projections forecast Nesmith to score 14.0 points in this one.

