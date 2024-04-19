Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 20

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

The Phoenix Suns are slight 2-point underdogs for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2 -110 -110 214.5 -110 -110 -138 +118

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 40-40-2 against the spread this season.

The Suns are 35-45-2 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

At home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-18-1).

At home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-24-1 record) than on the road (.463, 19-21-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 41) than on the road (19 of 41) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14 points, 1.3 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.8 points, 8.3 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Naz Reid averages 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Suns.

The Suns receive 27.1 points per game from Devin Booker, plus 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists.

The Suns are getting 10.9 points, 11 boards and 4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Per game, Grayson Allen gets the Suns 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Bradley Beal provides the Suns 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

